Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in March

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 29th total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 61,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

