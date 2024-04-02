Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.57. 20,679,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 42,700,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

