Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 7.3%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 121,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 636,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

