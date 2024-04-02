Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 153,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 72,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Grande Portage Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$32.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

Featured Articles

