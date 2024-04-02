Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.89

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 45293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.48%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.