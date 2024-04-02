Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.18

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 86697419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

