Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.78

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.78 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 1635277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.94).

Costain Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.75. The stock has a market cap of £214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.00%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.