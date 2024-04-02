Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $122.40

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.54), with a volume of 1962176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.67).

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -1,276.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.81.

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42,000.00%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

