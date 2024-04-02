CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 457,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 201,837 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

