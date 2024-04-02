Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 1,394,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,236,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $137,389,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.