Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 26,361 shares.The stock last traded at $112.74 and had previously closed at $114.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

