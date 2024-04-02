Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exscientia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Exscientia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 520,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,696. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.