VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

EGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,349. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $756.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

