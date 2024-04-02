Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Public Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $282.88. 360,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.87 and its 200 day moving average is $275.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

