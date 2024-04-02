Private Ocean LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 47,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 140,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 793,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,999. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

