Private Ocean LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 178.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 18,182,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,854,711. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

