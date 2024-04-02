Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 329 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

DIA stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $391.81. 3,764,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.04 and a 200-day moving average of $365.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

