Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVEI. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVEI

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,146. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -537.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.