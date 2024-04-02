Citigroup Boosts Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $6.29

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Doma Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Doma by 90.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
