Bell Bank Sells 162 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bell Bank reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

MSI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.87. 236,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

