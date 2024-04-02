Bell Bank Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. 256,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

