Bell Bank Has $317,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,255. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

