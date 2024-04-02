EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181.16 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, EOS has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $181.16 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001503 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001349 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,845,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,845,221 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

