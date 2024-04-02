Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $135.81 million and $10.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,875.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $629.52 or 0.00955620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00161340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00185626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00133436 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,991,729 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

