QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $0.0335

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $74,900.77 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

