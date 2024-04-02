ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $81.01 million and $21.00 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArbDoge AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,957,119.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbDoge AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbDoge AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.