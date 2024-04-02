Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $81.61 million and $1.77 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,875.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $629.52 or 0.00955620 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00133436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23628608 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,994,261.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.