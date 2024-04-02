KickToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153.16 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $153.16 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007467 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,990.66 or 1.00174753 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00134175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02337753 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,874.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

