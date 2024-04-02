State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,686. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $210.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

