State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $209.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,914. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $210.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

