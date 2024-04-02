TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUJ. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 137,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 79,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

