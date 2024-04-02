Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMMV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 71,945 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

