First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,791,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

ROBT traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,555. The stock has a market cap of $489.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

