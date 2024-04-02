Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 2,076,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

