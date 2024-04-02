Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Update

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Cohu has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

