Short Interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Drops By 12.7%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 18,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 5,725,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

