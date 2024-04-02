Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $16.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.82.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Income Opportunity Realty Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.