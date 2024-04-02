Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $16.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Free Report ) by 167.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

