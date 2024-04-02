AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 2,901,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,818,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

