NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.54. 21,101,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 57,545,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

