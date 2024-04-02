Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.99. Approximately 1,229,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,148,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 28,946 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

