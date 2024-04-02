Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.67. 10,662,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,021,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.