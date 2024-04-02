Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 2,002,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,654,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,233,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

