BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.88. 3,442,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,808,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $453.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.69.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. BigBear.ai's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $5,390,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

