Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 2.5%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.77. 777,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,953,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 298.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

