Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.39. 3,138,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,905,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,655,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.