Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.36. 489,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,936,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $686.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

