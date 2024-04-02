ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 2.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $748.23 and last traded at $751.95. 224,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,210,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

