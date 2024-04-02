Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 7,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

