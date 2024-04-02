Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
HBANM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 5,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,651. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.
About Huntington Bancshares
