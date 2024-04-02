Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.80. 5,719,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,880,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

